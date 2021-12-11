Iraq loses about half of the country's production of electricity because of Iran, official says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced, on Saturday, the loss of about half of the country's production of power due to a significant decline in gas supplies from the Iranian side.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Moussa, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Ministry has a contract with Iran to supply us with gas, but gas emissions fell today to eight million and 500 thousand cubic meters, which led to the loss of 9400 megawatts the electricity system."

He pointed out that the decrease in gas amount continues from the Iranian side, as the gas pressure reached 25 million Cubic meters. Still, now it has receded to 8 and a half million out of 50 million cubic meters and caused a lot of energy loss."

Moussa explained, "We have understandings and negotiations with the Iranian side, especially since the Ministry announced its full readiness to pay all its dues.”

"The Ministry of Oil is working on a fuel plan to fill the shortage caused by the lack of gas, but this is not enough." He said.

It’s worth noting that Iraq suffers from a severe shortage in the production of electric power and depends heavily on Iranian gas to operate production stations.