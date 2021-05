Shafaq News / Iraq’s Joint Operations Command canceled on Wednesday the total curfew which was imposed for Fridays and Saturdays of every week to curb the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Command said "the Crisis Cell, decided at the cabinet meeting, to lift the total curfew and imposed partial from 0900 p. m. to 0500 a.m.

So far, Iraq recorded 1151557 cases and 16069 deaths.