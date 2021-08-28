Report

Iraq launches the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Conference

Date: 2021-08-28
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister opened Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Conference with the participation of nine countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Tamim Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as well as Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit, and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf are participating in the Summit.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to the Summit with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement.

