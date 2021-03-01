Iraq launches an online platform for COVID-19 Vaccine registration

Shafaq News/ Iraq launched today, Monday, a link to register for COVID-19 vaccines.

This link includes two language options, Arabic and Kurdish. Users have to enter either their ID number, or Civil Status ID to register.

Iraqi authorities started on Sunday the procedures to receive a batch of COVID-19 vaccines granted by Beijing to Iraq on Monday.

Note that the American company "Pfizer" requested a liability disclaimer and legal protection of rights and compensation before Exporting any vaccines to Iraq.