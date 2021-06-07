Iraq launches airstrikes against ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq launched, on Monday, air strikes on ISIS targets in Kirkuk, The Joint Operations Command said.

The spokesperson for the Command, Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, posted on Facebook a video, saying “F-16 fighter jets carried out separated airstrikes on the terrorist ISIS gangs.”.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.