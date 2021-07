Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization launched a joint military operation to protecting power transmission towers in Nineveh.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, on Monday, the joint military operation west of Mosul aims to pursue ISIS sleeper cells in the areas of Al-Sabuniya and Al-Tiniya.

He added, "This operation comes after targeting transmission lines in the areas west and south of Mosul, which damage two major lines and many towers."