Iraq launches “Lions of Al-Jazeera”-phase 2 in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that the second phase of the “Lions of Al-Jazeera” military operation was launched on Monday to continue pursuing ISIS remnants in western Iraq.

The Cell said in a statement; units of the Land Forces Command and Al-Jazeera Operations Command - west of Nineveh - Saladin; backed by the Iraqi Air Forces, launched the second phase of the “Lions of Al-Jazeera” in more than ten axes.

In February, the Security Media Cell announced launching a large military operation in the desert linking the governorates of al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh.

the cell stated that the executing forces of the Operation continued to advance towards their set goals.

It indicated that Saladin's operations units, represented by the 91st Brigade of the Iraqi army, the Popular Mobilization Brigades 51, 21, 6, and 35, in addition to the Saladin SWAT Regiment and Saladin Emergency Police regiments, achieved substantial progress.

The statement added that the divisions in western Nineveh, represented by the formations of the 20th Division and the 44th Brigade of Ansar al-Marjaiya, the tribal mobilization in west Nineveh, and the joint forces with the formations of the Seventh Division and the tribal mobilization, participated in the operation.