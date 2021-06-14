Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq launches “Lions of Al-Jazeera”-phase 2 in western Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-14T06:49:45+0000
Iraq launches “Lions of Al-Jazeera”-phase 2 in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that the second phase of the “Lions of Al-Jazeera” military operation was launched on Monday to continue pursuing ISIS remnants in western Iraq.

The Cell said in a statement; units of the Land Forces Command and Al-Jazeera Operations Command - west of Nineveh - Saladin; backed by the Iraqi Air Forces, launched the second phase of the “Lions of Al-Jazeera” in more than ten axes.

In February, the Security Media Cell announced launching a large military operation in the desert linking the governorates of al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh.

the cell stated that the executing forces of the Operation continued to advance towards their set goals.

It indicated that Saladin's operations units, represented by the 91st Brigade of the Iraqi army, the Popular Mobilization Brigades 51, 21, 6, and 35, in addition to the Saladin SWAT Regiment and Saladin Emergency Police regiments, achieved substantial progress.

The statement added that the divisions in western Nineveh, represented by the formations of the 20th Division and the 44th Brigade of Ansar al-Marjaiya, the tribal mobilization in west Nineveh, and the joint forces with the formations of the Seventh Division and the tribal mobilization, participated in the operation.

related

ISIS still threating Iraq in different governorates

Date: 2021-01-03 10:15:39
ISIS still threating Iraq in different governorates

A civilian shot dead by ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-18 19:12:36
A civilian shot dead by ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Iraqi Forces kills an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-22 09:58:29
Iraqi Forces kills an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

Date: 2020-06-13 13:34:16
ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

Eight terrorists arrested, including ISIS's official of al-Azeem sector

Date: 2021-03-23 11:58:03
Eight terrorists arrested, including ISIS's official of al-Azeem sector

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 08:37:44
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

ISIS snipers kill a PMF member and wound another

Date: 2021-05-29 20:54:16
ISIS snipers kill a PMF member and wound another

25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

Date: 2019-10-30 11:55:35
25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi