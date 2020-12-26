Iraq keeps confronting ISIS in Saladin

Shafaq News / the Military Intelligence Directorate thwarted ISIS attack attempting to targeting security forces and residential areas in Saladin Governorate.

The Military Intelligence in coordination with Saladin Operations Command carried out the operation in Wadi al-Tharthar in Saladin Governorate which led to thwart a terrorist attack.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.