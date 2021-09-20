Iraq issues a statement on the "terrorist" attack about the shooting incident in Moscow 

Shafaq News/ Official spokesperson to Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday issued a press release on Moscow's shooting incident in which an Iraqi national was injured.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said, "we are closely following the status of the Iraqi student who was shot in Perm University in Moscow in the designated terrorist attack via our embassy."

"We are communicating with the authorities there to obtain first-hand information about his health status," al-Sahhaf added.

At least six people were killed as a student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, the second mass shooting this year in a country where such incidents are usually rare.

The suspect was detained shortly after launching the attack on Monday morning at Perm State University, which is about 1,300km (800 miles) east of the capital, Moscow.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the attacker had been identified as a student at the university. It has opened a murder probe into the incident.

The death toll had previously been stated as eight, but was later revised to six.

More than 20 people were injured, several with bullet wounds. The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

Local media footage showed students fleeing the attack, with some seen jumping from first-floor windows to escape the university, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety.

Students built barricades out of chairs to prevent the shooter from entering their classrooms, they said.

“There were about 60 people in the classroom. We closed the door and barricaded it with chairs,” student Semyon Karyakin told Reuters.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. It had urged those who could leave the campus to do so.