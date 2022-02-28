Iraq issues a sentence of death against Al-Qaeda members

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a Criminal Court issued a death sentence against two terrorists from Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Criminal Court in Dhi Qar Governorate issued a sentence of death by hanging against two al-Qaeda members who were in prison for eight years for killing citizens in the Latifiya area in Baghdad."

It is worth noting that the Latifia- Mahmoudia-Yusufia area is known as the "Triangle of Death," where groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda were active and carried out massacres against citizens and security forces after 2004.

Al Qaeda in Iraq, or the Islamic State of Iraq as the group is also known, is one of several Sunni Islamist insurgent groups that had been very active just after the withdrawal of the US troops.

The group has claimed a string of attacks.

According to Reuters, the group was founded in October 2004 when Jordanian militant Abu Musab al-Zarqawi pledged allegiance to Osama bin Laden. An Egyptian, Abu Ayyub al-Masri, has become the leader of al Qaeda in Iraq after Zarqawi was killed in 2006.

In October 2006, the al-Qaeda-led Mujahideen Shura Council said it had set up the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), an umbrella group of Sunni militant affiliates and tribal leaders led by Abu Omar al-Baghdadi. Reuters reported.