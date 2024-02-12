Iraq issues a postage stamp "in support of Palestinian women"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced the issuance of the Baghdad Capital of Arab Women stamp "in support of Palestinian women."

The ministry said in a statement, "Under the direction of the Minister of Communications, General Postal and Savings Company issued the stamp of Baghdad, Capital of Arab Women, which represents Iraqi women's support for Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip, in a quantity of 20,000 stamps."

The ministry added that it will be marketed starting tomorrow, February 13, through the philatelic office in the Al-Alawi area and all post offices in the capital, Baghdad, and the governorates.