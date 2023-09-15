Iraq issues 42 arrest and recruitment orders against senior officials in anti-corruption drive

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission issued 42 arrest and recruitment orders against senior officials and high-ranking individuals in August as part of the country's ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

The Commission's Investigation Department revealed in a statement that the orders were related to cases investigated by the Commission's offices in Baghdad and the governorates. These orders were subsequently referred to the judiciary for further action.

Among the individuals targeted by these orders were 38 senior officials, including members of the House of Representatives, former ministers, deputy ministers, former governors, and current and former general directors. The orders also encompassed former governorate council members.

The breakdown of these orders included five arrest orders and 37 recruitment orders.

Corruption is a major problem in Iraq, and it significantly impacts the country's institutions. Transparency International's 2022 Corruption Perception Index ranked Iraq as 157th out of 180 countries, making it one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

Corruption in Iraq is widespread, affecting all levels of government and society. It is estimated that corruption costs Iraq billions of dollars annually, undermining the country's economic development and stability.

Many factors contribute to corruption in Iraq. One factor is the country's weak institutions. The government is often unable to enforce anti-corruption laws effectively, and the judiciary is often perceived as corrupt.

Another factor contributing to Iraq's corruption is the country's history of conflict and instability. The decades of war and violence have created a culture of impunity and made it easier for corrupt officials to operate.