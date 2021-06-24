Report

Iraq issues 13 deaths sentences against ISIS members

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T07:08:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Baghdad/Al-Karkh Criminal Court issued, on Thursday, a death sentence against 13 elements admitted of belonging to ISIS.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council stated that "the terrorists admitted their intention to carry out terrorist operations during the month of Ramadan of 2019".

The security forces seized also weapons, fake identities and other equipment with the terrorists.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

