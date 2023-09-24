Iraq is one step far from closing all displacement camps in the Kurdistan region, minister says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Faiq Jabro, on Sunday confirmed the ministry's readiness to close all displacement camps in the Kurdistan region should residents voluntarily return to their hometowns.

The statement was made during a meeting of the Committee of Strategic Planning and Federal Service, in the presence of senior ministry staff and members of the Migration, Displaced, and Community Reconciliation Committee.

Jabro said the ministry is fully prepared to shut down displacement camps in the Kurdistan region, in accordance with a pre-prepared plan.

"This plan aligns with the government's program and can be accomplished after the voluntary return of families to their original living areas, coordinated with relevant authorities in the region," she said.