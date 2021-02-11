Iraq is of top countries for asylum seekers in European countries, EASO

Shafaq News/ The European Union announced, on Thursday, that Iraq ranked one of top five countries for asylum seekers in European countries.

According the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), which published the 'Country Guidance: Iraq” (updated version) it shows that more than 18,000 asylum applications were submitted by Iraqis in order to obtain protection during 2020.

The Guidance showed that the risk to which Iraqi population is generally exposed as threat, which would qualify as serious harm includes the Iraqi actors, Popular Mobilization Units, The Tribal Mobilization (TM), The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities.

It also showed that In specific situations, other non-State actors of persecution or serious harm may include the family (e.g. in the case of LGBTIQ persons, FGM, domestic violence), FGM practitioners, criminal gangs, etc.

The country guidance represents the common assessment of the situation in the country of

origin by senior policy officials from EU Member States, in accordance with current EU

legislation and jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).