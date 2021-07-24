Report

Iraq is not using soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines, Official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment announced, on Saturday, that the Country is experiencing an unprecedented demand for Coronavirus vaccines.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Seif Al-Badr, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "The rate of people who want to receive the vaccine is noticeably increasing.”

Al-Badr denied news circulating on social media that soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines are used, saying there are "incorrect rumors."

The Spokesperson confirmed that the Health Ministry can handle the situation of the increase in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

