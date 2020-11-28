Iraq is not ready to hold the parliamentary elections, A committee said

Shafaq News / Government Program Implementation and Strategic Planning committee said Today, Saturday, that It has become difficult for Iraq to hold its parliamentary election on June 2021 as planned.

"Disagreements among the political parties about the election law, the federal court issue and other problems delayed the works on legislation.” Committee member Muhammad Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency

“The Independent High Elections Commission requested 380 million dollar to prepare to hold the elections on time; so far, it get only 3 million dollars." He added.

Al-Baldawi stressed, "The officials appointed the commission do not have technical experience to manage the electoral process."

"One of the main obstacles is the delay in electronic preparations such as the biometric voter ID, and contracting with companies to systemize the electoral data and others."

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.