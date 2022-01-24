Iraq is no longer an incubator for ISIS, Official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-24T15:22:21+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, The Mayor of al-Rutba district, Imad al-Dulaimi, revealed that ISIS members lurk in caves in the Al-Anbar desert for fear of the security forces. Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Anbar Command continues its operations to "clean" the desert areas of ISIS remnants, especially in Al-Rutba District, the far west of the Governorate. "There is no stable location for ISIS in Al-Anbar, but its elements are now undercover among shepherds and hide in caves and valleys, trying to find "a safe place, but all attempts are foiled because the security forces deployed in the desert." The Mayor affirmed that The Army, the police, and the Popular Mobilization Forces are monitoring the area and fully ready to confront any terrorist attacks. On the possibility of prisoners escaping from the "Ghweran" prison infiltrating into Iraqi territory, al-Dulaimi affirmed, "none of them can reach the Iraqi territory, and the security forces deployed on the borders are ready to confront these terrorist groups." "Al-Anbar, as well as Iraq, is no longer an incubator for ISIS." He concluded.

