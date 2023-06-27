Iraq is negotiating with tech giants to bolster telecommunication services, Minister says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Communications, Hiyam al-Yasiri, on Tuesday pledged to catapult Iraq into the forefront of the global digital space, unveiling two imminent ministry-led initiatives set to revolutionize the country's technological status.
Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Yasiri affirmed the critical importance of rapid, accessible communication in a globally connected world, underscoring the ministry's responsibility to facilitate these digital connections.
Al-Yasiri also shared a transformative vision for Iraq's tech scene.
"Our goal is to pivot Iraq from trailing behind to leading in cutting-edge global technology," she said.
The minister revealed two forthcoming services aimed to advance Iraq's digital prominence. "Firstly, we're finalizing the launch of the fifth-generation (5G) mobile network. Secondly, we're working on an innovative space-borne internet service," Al-Yasiri said, noting that both services are currently limited to a select few countries.
The minister also confirmed ongoing negotiations with global tech giants, including SpaceX, OneWeb, and Amazon, to implement the space-based internet service.