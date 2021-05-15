Iraq is coordinating with Iran, Turkey and Syria of water scarcity and lack of revenues

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources revealed on Friday that the Iran, Turkey, Syria and Iraq are making diplomatic efforts and plans for water scarcity and lack of water revenues,

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources, Ali Radi Fadel, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, held an important meeting with his Syrian counterpart via closed-circuit television to discuss the water revenues and the damages of water scarcity due to climatic conditions.

Fadel said Iraq is coordinating with Syria about strategic storage in dams, and distributing water revenues fairly in accordance with international charters and agreements.

He indicated that the lack of rain and snow caused a massive shortage of water resources, but Iraq suffered the greatest damage from the scarcity of water.

He confirmed that meetings will continue “through all official diplomatic channels with the Iranian and Turkish sides, to ensure Iraq's share of water from the common rivers and to face the water crisis that Iraq suffers during the current period.”