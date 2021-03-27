Report

Iraq is at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T12:46:46+0000
Shafaq News / the Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed on Friday that Iraq is at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak despite launching two vaccination campaigns.

The Ministry said in a statement, "The escalation in the number of infections in our country is a result of not adhering to preventive measures and breaching the curfew regulations.”

"Iraq had joined Gavi which is the co-leading of COVAX facility, as well as contacted Pfizer and Sinopharm which led to securing 20 million doses of vaccines, sufficient to vaccinate 50% of the citizens as a first stage."

The Ministry called people for taking the vaccine in the approved health centers.

On Thursday, March 25, the Ministry of Health and Environment announced the arrival of a new batch of Coronavirus vaccine to Iraq.

UNICEF and the World Health Organization said in a joint statement today Iraq has received 336 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine via COVAX.

Also, Iraq received 50 thousand free doses of Sinopharm from China.

