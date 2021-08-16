Report

Iraq invites Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the Baghdad summit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-16T12:08:00+0000
Iraq invites Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the Baghdad summit

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Faleh al-Fayyad, met today Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and handed him an invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister to attend the Baghdad summit.

 During the meeting, the two parties discussed the measures taken to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially regarding fighting terrorism and controlling border security, "which represents an important factor not only at the security level, but also contributes to the continuation of the commercial movement between the two countries."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied sending an official invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the Baghdad Summit.

