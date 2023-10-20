Iraq invites Saudi Arabia and Jordan to attend Climate Change Conference in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Environment, Nizar Ammedi, extended an official invitation to his Saudi counterpart, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Hussain Al-Fadhli, to attend the Regional Climate Change Conference scheduled to take place in early 2024 in the capital, Baghdad.

This invitation was extended on the sidelines of the 9th Islamic World Environment Ministers' Conference held in Jeddah on 19/10/2023, as announced by the Iraqi Ministry of Environment on Friday.

The Ministry stated that during the meeting, both sides discussed the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, which is set to be held in Dubai at the end of November 2023.

This conference provides an opportunity for all participating countries to produce results that enhance the resilience and sustainability of countries vulnerable to climate change, while also reiterating the commitment of advanced nations to support climate funds and provide necessary green technology for the transition to a more environmentally friendly economy. Additionally, it will clarify mechanisms for carbon investment.

Minister Ammedi extended the invitation to the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to attend the Regional Climate Change Conference in Baghdad, scheduled for the beginning of the next year.

This conference will spotlight the regional agenda and strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries, discussing shared regional adaptation mechanisms and participating in promising environmental projects.

The statement also mentioned that the meeting addressed bilateral relations and several common topics.

Minister Ammedi also met with the Jordanian Minister of Environment, Muawiyah Al-Radaideh, on the sidelines of the 9th Islamic World Environment Ministers' Conference, which was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), under the theme "Towards Achieving Green Transformation in the Islamic World."

A separate statement from the Ministry mentioned that they discussed the most critical environmental challenges facing Iraq and the country's direction towards sustainable economics, while inviting all parties to invest in green initiatives in Iraq.

A specific invitation was also extended to the Jordanian counterpart to attend the upcoming regional conference scheduled to be held in Baghdad in February.