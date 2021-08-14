Report

Iraq invites Emir of Qatar to participate in Baghdad Summit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-14T12:11:11+0000
Iraq invites Emir of Qatar to participate in Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi sent an official invitation to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad Summit that will to be held at the end of this August.

The media office of the National Security Adviser said in a statement that the Advisor Qassem Al-Araji arrived today in Doha on an official visit to deliver a letter from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to participate in Baghdad Summit.

According to the statement, Al-Araji will also discuss with Qatari officials the ties between the two countries.

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is scheduled to host a regional conference in which the leaders of Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will participate, as well as the French president.

