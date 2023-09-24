Iraq inaugurates electronic passport office in Kuala Lumpur

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the opening of an electronic passport office in the capital city of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement issued today, the ministry revealed that the establishment of this office is part of the government's program aimed at simplifying procedures for Iraqi citizens residing outside the Republic of Iraq.

The statement further elucidated that the office has commenced receiving visitors with the objective of providing them with the best services and listening to their requests and needs, all in strict accordance with the law.

Simultaneously, the Civil Affairs Department declared the completion of all citizen-related transactions in the capital, Baghdad, pertaining to national identity cards and passports.

The department also urged citizens to collect their documents from the designated locations between 2 PM and 10 PM, emphasizing that all citizen transactions in the remaining provinces will be processed in the coming days.