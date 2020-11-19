Iraq in the UN's "List of shame" for voting against Iran's condemnation of violating human rights

Shafaq News / The UN Watch published what it called a list of shame for the countries that voted in the United Nations General Assembly against Iran's condemnation of its violation of human rights.

The list included three Arab countries: Iraq, Lebanon, and the Sultanate of Oman.

The full list posted on the organization's Twitter account:

LIST OF SHAME: Countries who just voted NO to U.N. General Assembly condemnation of #Iran's human rights abuses.

🇰🇵 North Korea

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇻🇪 Venezuela

🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

🇱🇧 Lebanon

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇪🇷 Eritrea

🇷🇺 Russia

🇴🇲 Oman

🇨🇳 China

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇮🇳 India

The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution condemning violations of human rights in Iran, calling on the Iranian regime to end persecution and discrimination against dissidents and minorities.

The resolution calls on Iran to release those imprisoned for defending their human rights and freedoms, especially those arrested during the peaceful protests in November 2019 and January 2020, and to abolish the harsh sentences imposed on protesters, including the death penalty and long prison terms.

On Wednesday, Canada and 30 other countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany and France had proposed the resolution which was approved by 79 votes to 32 against and 64 abstentions.