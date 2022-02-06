Iraq in talks with China to acquire FD-2000B air defense missile systems- Report

Shafaq News / The bilateral relations between China and Iraq have seen smooth development since the two countries established diplomatic relations on August 25th, 1958. During the Gulf Crisis in 1990, China stopped economic, trade and military exchanges with Iraq according to relevant UN resolutions. After the Gulf War, China implemented some trade exchanges with Iraq under the Oil-for-Food plan.

In the year 2012, Iraq became the 4th largest Arabic trade partner of China. The bilateral trade volume reached 17.569 billion US Dollars, with a year-on-year growth of 23.13%. China imported 15.68 million tons of crude oil from Iraq, with a year-on-year growth of 13.87%.

Citing information published by the Chinese Press News Agency XINHUANET, in August 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, China attaches great importance to developing relations with Iraq, and stands ready to promote their strategic partnership for greater development.

China would like to support Iraq's efforts to defend its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, fight against terrorism and safeguard its national security and stability.

According to the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, in 2015-2016 China has delivered 12 CH-4 armed UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and 100 FT-9 guided bombs to Iraq.

The FD-2000 is the export variant of the HQ-9 a long-range semi-active radar homing (SARH) surface-to-air defense missile (SAM) system developed by the Chinese defense industry. The missile is capable of intercepting precision-guided weapons as well as UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), helicopters, and fighter aircraft.

The missile of the FD-2000 is armed with a 180 kg warhead, has a maximum speed of Mach 4.2. and has a maximum range of 125 km up to an altitude of 27 km. The FD-2000B is an improved version that has a maximum firing range of 300 km and is equipped with a passive infrared seeker.

Source: Army Recognition