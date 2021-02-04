Iraq in not an incubator of “Nipah”, WHO says

Shafaq News / The World Health Organization (WHO) considered on Thursday that Iraq’ environment is not an incubator to the new virus "Nipah".

The al-Sabah state newspaper quoted on Thursday, Dr. Wael Hatahet, head of the WHO's emergency team in Iraq, as saying: “The Nipah virus was first recognized in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia, then It was also recognized in Bangladesh in 2001 and India when some people ate food contaminated with some secretion of bats. "

He added, "The disease is basically transmitted from animal to human, Human-to-human transmission has also been reported.” Confirming “infected fruit bats was the most likely source of infection, the virus is also highly contagious in pigs.”

“Therefore Iraq is not an incubator for the virus." He confirmed.

According to WHO, Nipah virus infection in humans causes a range of clinical presentations, from asymptomatic infection (subclinical) to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis.

The case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%. This rate can vary by outbreak depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.

There is no treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals. The primary treatment for humans is supportive care.