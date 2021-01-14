Iraq impose travel ban to inhibit spread of coronavirus variant

Shafaq News/ Iraq will ban travellers from 20 countries as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.

The list of countries included Britain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Spain, Brazil, America, India, Australia, Japan, South Africa, and Zambia.

The aviation authority indicated that only Iraqis can come from these countries but to be quarantined for 14 days and tested for the Virus by the end of the quarantine.

The directive excludes diplomats, holders of diplomatic passports, official government delegations, workers in embassies and international organizations, and experts working in service projects, on condition of performing PCR test within 72 hours before entering Iraq.

So far, Iraq recorded 606,186 cases and 12922 deaths.