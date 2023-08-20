Iraq implements Japanese water-saving method for agriculture with successful results

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Awn Dhiyab, announced, today, Sunday, the success of an experiment to reduce water consumption in agriculture using a Japanese technique. The Japanese Embassy in Baghdad confirmed the technique's over 130-year history of proven success.

Minister Dhiyab stated, "Today, a meeting was held at the ministry headquarters with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Japanese Embassy to discuss the formation of water users' associations. This innovative approach aims to conserve water and increase agricultural yields."

He added, "This effort comes after long work since 2014 to establish water users' associations and implement simple, cost-effective, and impactful techniques, such as laser technology for efficient land leveling and affordable mechanical methods. Positive results have been obtained."

Dhiyab emphasized, "Studies conducted within one of the associations in Basra Governorate showed that the experience significantly reduced water consumption and simultaneously increased agricultural production. These associations have a significant impact on providing water resources in line with Iraq's water needs."

On his part, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mithaq Abdulhassan, stated, "Today, at the Ministry of Water Resources, we are consulting on adapting to water scarcity and climate changes. We convened a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which, in collaboration with our ministries, is establishing water users' associations to achieve efficient water use and higher agricultural production."

He continued, "JICA has presented a successful model which our ministries will adopt with the support of the Iraqi government. This model, to be implemented in the coming years, will support water consumption associations and their participants, primarily farmers, to develop the project further."

In this context, Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, noted, "We met today with JICA experts who have been working in this field for years. The current Iraqi agricultural system uses excessive water, leading to inefficient agricultural production. Given Iraq's water scarcity and drought, this project provides a new, efficient, and cost-effective solution for water use in agriculture."

Matsumoto explained, "Forming water users' associations in Iraq is crucial. In Japan, we have been implementing this approach for over 130 years in our farms. There are three methods to be introduced in Iraq for land leveling, water reduction, and achieving higher agricultural yields using less water for increased crop production."