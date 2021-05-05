Iraq hosted "more than one" round of Iranian-Saudi talks, President Salih says

Shafaq News/ Iraq has hosted more than one round of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday.

Salih gave no further details. He made the remarks during an interview broadcast live online with the Beirut Institute think tank.

Asked how many rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks Iraq had hosted, Salih replied: "More than once."

Iranian and Saudi officials met in Baghdad on April 9 in a diplomatic breakthrough that diplomats hope could calm tensions in the region while the United States engages in indirect negotiations in Vienna for a possible return to a nuclear deal with Iran.