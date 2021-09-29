Iraq hits the two million COVID-19 cases milestone 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,254 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday, trespassing the two millions milestone.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,389 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 20,000,869 patients have contracted the virus, 1,907,411 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.3%), and 22,221 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,727,375 today, with 29,741 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.