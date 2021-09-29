Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq hits the two million COVID-19 cases milestone 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-29T15:58:08+0000
Iraq hits the two million COVID-19 cases milestone 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,254 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday, trespassing the two millions milestone. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,389 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 20,000,869 patients have contracted the virus, 1,907,411 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.3%), and 22,221 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,727,375 today, with 29,741 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-31 14:07:18
Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-18 13:46:18
COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 6188 new cases and 33 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-18 13:39:33
COVID-19: 6188 new cases and 33 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-13 12:39:00
COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today

Iraq to start a third wave of COVID-19 epidemic, statement

Date: 2021-06-24 18:28:28
Iraq to start a third wave of COVID-19 epidemic, statement

COVID-19: 4170 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-01 13:48:28
COVID-19: 4170 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 16 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-23 12:51:50
COVID-19: 16 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 11,000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-06 13:37:11
Covid-19: More than 11,000 new cases in Iraq today