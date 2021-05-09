Iraq hits the milestone of one million COVID-19 recoveries

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4,167 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 6,743 patients achieved full recovery, bringing the total count of recovery cases to more than one million.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,112,725 patients have contracted the virus, 1,005,369 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 90.1%), and 15,771 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 432,506 today, with 9,049 taking their jab in the past day.