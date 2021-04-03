Iraq held a funeral for Judge who presided over Saddam Hussein’s Trial

Shafaq News / Iraq on Saturday held a funeral for Judge Muhammad Oreibi attended by the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan and a number of judges.

Oreibi died on Thursday in hospital from complications linked to COVID-19.

Oreibi, 52, was appointed as an investigative judge at the Iraqi High Criminal Court in the trial of former President Saddam Hussein on August 1, 2004.

He presided over the second body in the Iraqi High Criminal Court on September 20, 2006 which examined al-Anfal cases, the suppression of the popular uprising, Friday prayers, the bombing of Halabja and the elimination of religious parties.