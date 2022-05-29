Iraq has the world's 34th strongest army

Shafaq News/ Iraq has the 34th most powerful army in the world according to the latest Global Firepower ranking.

The Global Firepower Index accounts for 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex score with categories ranging from weapon numbers, weapon diversity, natural resources, available industries, manpower, financial stability, logistical capability, and geography to determine the ranking.

Followed by Russia and China, respectively, the United States boasts the strongest army in the world, according to the index. India ranked fourth.

The strongest Arab army is Egypt (12th globally). Saudi Arabia (20th globally) and Algeria (31st globally) followed. Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (34th and 36th globally, respectively) ranked fourth and fifth among the Arab countries.