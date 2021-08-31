Iraq has regained its regional role, official says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government devised a plan to provide facilities to industrial and commercial investments in the region, spokesperson for Kurdistan's Ministry of Trade and Industry Nozad al-Sheikh Kamel Mahmoud said on Tuesday.

Mahmoud's comments came in a statement he made before the third online conference of Kurdistan and China in which he represented Iraq.

Mahmoud said, "despite the unfavorable conditions, the Ministry managed to maintain the sustainability of the commercial work under tight restrictions...in the current year, 2750 trade licenses and dozens contracts and transactions."

"KRG's ninth cabinet spurs companies and investors, particularly Chinese, to work in the region by providing the facilities. The Trade and Investment Acts allows investors to operate their capital in the region and export the surplus cement, agricultural, and other products to their countries."