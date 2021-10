Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that dozens of ISIS terrorists' children have been handed over to the Azerbaijani embassy in Baghdad.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Iraqi Ministry of Justice and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Baghdad, handed over 38 ISIS terrorists' children to the embassy to return them to their homeland.

Al-Sahaf indicated that the children were with their mothers, who were sentenced to prison for belonging to the terrorist organization.