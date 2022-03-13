Iraq hands Iranian ambassador protest note over the Erbil attack 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs summoned today the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, and handed him a note to protest the recent attack on Erbil, according to the Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed al-Sahhaf.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday.

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.