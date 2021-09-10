Iraq had failed to recover its water shares from neighboring countries, official says 

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Hamid Al-Nayef, said that Iraq failed to recover its water shares from neighboring countries, especially Turkey.

Al-Nayef told Shafaq News Agency, "There is a final round that Iraq will engage in with neighboring countries regarding the water crisis, and if it fails, the federal government must use its commercial right by pressuring with 20 billion dollars on the Turkish trade balance to force Ankara to release Iraq's water shares."

Al-Nayef stressed the necessity of pressuring on neighboring countries to protect 26 million acres of Iraqi land, which face an unknown fate and a dangerous end unless this file is resolved soon."