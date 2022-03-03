Iraq grants visas to Ukrainians of Iraqi fathers

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced granting visas to Ukrainian families of Iraqi fathers.

"The Iraqi Embassy in Ukraine has evacuated 500 members of the Iraqi community," the Minister's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement.

Al-Sahaf added, "our embassy in Kyiv is working to evacuate 30 Iraqi families stuck in Sumy," adding, "We have granted dozens of visas for Ukrainian families of Iraqi fathers."

Earlier, the Iraqi official said that the Iraqi community in Ukraine is 5537, including 450 students.