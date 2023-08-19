Iraq grants free entry visas to visitors from Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Yemen

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered free entry visas to visitors hailing from Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Yemen.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said, "Visitors from Pakistan will be granted visas at no cost through our embassy in Islamabad." Al-Sahaf further clarified, "Our diplomatic missions in Tehran, Kermanshah, and Ahwaz are authorized to provide free visas to visitors from both Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Additionally, Al-Sahaf noted, "Our embassies in India, specifically in Delhi and Mumbai, will process travel visas for Indian visitors, adhering to officially established protocols." He emphasized that applicants from the mentioned countries must apply through tourism companies registered with the Iraqi Tourism Authority.

Al-Sahaf highlighted that visitors from Lebanon will receive free travel visas through the Iraqi embassy in Beirut. This measure is intended to streamline and facilitate the process for visitors from these countries to enter Iraq.