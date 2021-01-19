Report

Iraq grants Sinopharm and AstraZeneca's vaccines an EUA

Date: 2021-01-19T10:58:12+0000
Iraq grants Sinopharm and AstraZeneca's vaccines an EUA

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Medicine Selection authority gave on Tuesday Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm Coronavirus vaccines.

A brief statement received by Shafaq News agency said, "The National Medicine Selection Authority clears the emergency use of the British AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines to combat the Coronavirus pandemic."

It is noteworthy that AstraZeneca's vaccine costs providers about $4 per dose, while Pfizer's costs $20 and Moderna's costs $33.

On the other hand, Sinopharm vaccine (Sinovac) works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus. The antibodies attach to viral proteins, such as the so-called spike proteins that stud its surface.

