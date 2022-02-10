Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq gives Spain ISIS flag as a symbol of victory

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-10T12:05:17+0000
Iraq gives Spain ISIS flag as a symbol of victory

Shafaq News/ The head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Ad. Gen. Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi, met on Thursday the Chief of Defence Staff of the Spanish Armed Forces, Teodoro Esteban López Calderón, accompanied by the Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Pedro Martinez.

In a statement, the Iraqi Agency said that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of combating extremist terrorist organizations in the region and the world, strengthening the ties between the two countries in the technical field.

For his part, the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service valued the Spanish visit and presented a brief of the military operations carried out in the last two years against the remnants of terrorism in the country.

According to the statement, Al-Saadi presented the Spanish Official ISIS flag, which was seized by the Iraqi forces during the battle of Mosul, as a symbol of the victory.

related

Posing as security officers, ISIS terrorists abduct two citizens

Date: 2021-08-07 06:20:47
Posing as security officers, ISIS terrorists abduct two citizens

Six terrorists arrested in Mosul today

Date: 2022-01-01 19:54:31
Six terrorists arrested in Mosul today

ISIS attacks PMF southeast of Mosul

Date: 2021-08-14 07:25:02
ISIS attacks PMF southeast of Mosul

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-01 08:53:05
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

Security forces arrest six ISIS members in Mosul

Date: 2021-01-23 17:05:39
Security forces arrest six ISIS members in Mosul

11 ISIS were arrested in Mosul, Security Agency

Date: 2021-03-22 08:42:27
11 ISIS were arrested in Mosul, Security Agency

Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Date: 2021-01-30 08:59:33
Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul

Date: 2020-11-16 12:25:59
Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul