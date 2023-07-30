Iraq forms committee to demarcate border with Kuwait

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Sunday the formation of a high-level committee to re-demarcate the borders between Iraq and Kuwait.
During a joint press conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who visited the capital Baghdad, both sides confirmed their coordination in protecting Iraqi fishermen and continuing dialogue regarding the oil and shared fields between the two countries.
Important topics pertaining to bilateral ties were discussed by the two delegations.
Asaad al-Eidani, the governor of Basra, and officials from the oil and transportation ministries were part of the Iraqi delegation.
Hussein also highlighted addressing outstanding issues between the two countries and the importance of maintaining and fostering positive relations across various fields.
Regarding the situation in Basra and its relations with Kuwait, Hussein mentioned the completion of discussions on the residential complex in Um Qasr, as well as the surgical hospital in Basra, where Kuwait played a significant role in its construction .
Both sides also addressed facilitating visits between the two nations, especially concerning the relations between the people of Basra and Kuwait. The issue of prisoners and missing persons was also tackled, with measures taken in this regard to reach a conclusion.
Iraqi Foreign Minister also indicated that demarcating the borders between the two countries was another topic of comprehensive discussions. Both sides agreed to continue discussions on this matter through a high-level committee formed by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with Kuwait to oversee the work of other sub-committees, to conclude the border issue.
Cooperation and coordination between Kuwaiti and Iraqi coastguards to protect fishermen in the area were also discussed. The two countries pledged to jointly combat drug smuggling across their borders and eliminate criminal networks involved in this trade.
Regarding the oil and shared fields, both delegations engaged in joint discussions, seeking agreements on this matter.
In response, al-Sabah described the talks as highly productive, expressing determination to work together to develop and advance their relations. He confirmed that further meetings would be held with the Iraqi heads of the state.
Al-Sabah emphasized complete agreement on outstanding issues, especially border demarcation, and the mutual understanding on various matters impacting the bilateral relations. The decision to open a trade mission in the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra was also made.