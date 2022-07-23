Report

Iraq forms a committee to report Turkey's aggressions, summons senior diplomat in Ankara

Date: 2022-07-23T12:56:38+0000
Iraq forms a committee to report Turkey's aggressions, summons senior diplomat in Ankara

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the temporary charge d'affaires of Iraq in Ankara, spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahhaf said in a press release on Saturday.

Al-Sahhaf reiterated that "Iraq did not conclude any security and military agreement that allows Turkey to enter Iraq."

In the same context, the Iraqi parliament decided to form a joint "fact-finding committee" with the federal government.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior, in addition to the Intelligence service and members of the parliamentary defense committee, according to a source.

The committee will prepare a detailed report of the recent Turkish aggressions on the Iraqi territory, the source said.

