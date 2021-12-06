Report

Iraq foils a terrorist attack targeting Al-Kadhimiyah

Date: 2021-12-06T19:35:34+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell reported the arrest of a "terrorist" who planned and tried to detonate an explosive device in Al-Kadhimiya, Baghdad.

The Cell said in a statement, "The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior arrested a person in a hotel in Kadhimiya who was planning and trying to detonate an explosive device in one of the holy city's markets."

It added, "the man is the brother of the currently arrested terrorist who detonated an explosive device in the same city last June."

The Cell said that the terrorist confessed; therefore, the security forces arrested all members of the terrorist network to which he belonged and destroyed its den where a forged nationality, various ammunition, explosive devices, various medical drugs, clothes, and others were seized.

