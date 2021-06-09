Report

Iraq foiled an attack in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-09T12:51:14+0000
Iraq foiled an attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced on Wednesday that it had thwarted a car bomb attack in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The Cell said in a statement, “the detachments of the Military Intelligence supported by a force from the Third Regiment raided on a den and seized a booby-trapped vehicle in the Muhairija village in the Rawa desert which was prepared to be used in a terrorist operation in Al-Anbar."

The Engineering team detonated the vehicle, and the situation is under control." The statement added.

