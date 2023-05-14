Iraq facilitates Iranian-Egyptian negotiations

Shafaq News / Fadahussein Maleki, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, revealed on Sunday that Iraq is hosting Iranian-Egyptian negotiations, with preparations underway for a meeting between Presidents Ebrahim Raisi and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

In a statement to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim," Malaki stated that "negotiations between Iran and Egypt are ongoing in Iraq, and we will witness the reestablishment of Iranian-Egyptian relations in the near future. We anticipate the opening of embassies between the two countries, and following this step, preparations will be made for a meeting between the Iranian President and the Egyptian President."

Maleki further emphasized that "rebuilding relations between Iran and Egypt is of utmost importance because Egypt is one of the oldest and most civilized countries in the region and the world. Therefore, Egypt holds great significance and is highly valued compared to other nations."