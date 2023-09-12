Iraq extends solidarity and support to Libya amid devastating floods and hurricane

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani expressed heartfelt solidarity on Tuesday, conveying the government's and the people's unity with Libya in the face of the devastating floods and hurricane that have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and the disappearance of many others.

In a statement, Prime Minister Al-Sudani conveyed, "On behalf of Iraq, its government, and its people, we offer our sincere solidarity with the brotherly Libyan people who are grappling with a profound humanitarian catastrophe caused by torrential floods and hurricanes, particularly impacting the beleaguered city of Derna. The human toll has been immense, with casualties numbering in the thousands."

He expressed deep condolences to the victims' families, extending wishes for forgiveness and mercy to those affected. Al-Sudani also offered his hopes for a swift recovery for the injured.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's unwavering commitment to assisting in relief and rescue efforts. He reiterated Iraq's readiness to extend a helping hand to aid those affected and to provide immediate support to mitigate the scale of the disaster. This commitment is grounded in the humanitarian duty and the deep brotherhood shared between the Iraqi and Libyan peoples.