Iraq extends UNITAD's mandate

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministerial Council of National Security on Saturday extended the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for the Crimes Committed by Daesh/ISIS (UNITAD), a press release issued by the media office of caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said.

According to the press release, the meeting headed by al-Kadhimi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, touched upon a spectrum of security and military developments throughout the country.

Al-Kadhimi commended the sacrifices of the Iraqi security forces in the battle against ISIS remnants, laying emphasis on putting more effort into fighting organized crime and drug cartels.

The council, according to the press release, approved the extension of the UNITAD mission that formally began its work on August 20, 2017.